STARKVILLE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mississippi State announced the hiring of head strength and conditioning coach Shaud Williams Monday. Shaud, a native of Andrews and former Mustang football player, was hired by recently named head coach Jeff Lebby, who also hails from Andrews.

Williams graduated from Andrews in 1999, while Lebby graduated in 2002, meaning the duo would have shared the field for the Mustangs’ 1998 district championship season.

After a 10-year professional career in the NFL and UFL, Williams started his coaching career in 2014 at his alma mater, Andrews, as the strength and conditioning coach. Williams has served as the assistant strength and condition coach at Wisconsin and Oregon the past seven years before reuniting with Lebby at Mississippi State.

Williams was the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 1999 at Texas Tech before transferring to Alabama where he was the SEC leading rusher as a senior.

Lebby’s first career head coaching job comes after 20 years in the business. Lebby has been on staff at various universities including Baylor, UCF, Ole Miss and, most recently, Oklahoma where he serves as offensive coordinator.

During Lebby’s high school career at Andrews, the Mustangs were back-to-back Area Champions in ’00 and ’01.

Lebby replaced Zach Arnett who was fired in November after less than a season in charge for the Bulldogs. Arnett stepped in for Mississippi State after head coach Mike Leach’s tragic and sudden passing.

Lebby is the 36th head football coach in Mississippi State history.