ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Andrews man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly stole money from a local non-profit. Former Food Pantry Director Steven Croan has been charged with Theft of Property.

Croan was arrested on a warrant April 18 by the Andrews Police Department. He stands accused of stealing between $30,000 and $150,000 from the pantry.

According to his public profile, Croan joined the pantry in 2014 and worked for the non-profit for more than nine years prior to his arrest.

Croan remained in custody as of Wednesday morning. His bond has been set at $50,000.