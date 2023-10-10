PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – With the annular solar eclipse crossing over the Permian Basin on October 14th, the Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging the public to recreate responsibly, preventing wildfires.

The annular eclipse will feature a “ring of fire,” caused by the sun’s shadow around the moon, while some parts of Texas will be in the path of totality. With some of the Permian Basin lying within that path.

“With the first of two eclipse events approaching, we expect Texans and visitors alike to travel across the state and gather on public lands to get a great view,” said Emily Wall, Texas A&M Forest Service Chief Operating Officer Forest Resource Protection. “We encourage everyone to get outside and appreciate this rare occurrence. However, it is important that all eclipse-watchers leave no trace and take care of the lands that we all enjoy.”

The Forest Service says the public should stay on trails, pack out trash, remaining mindful of wildlife and other eclipse-watchers.

Avoid sparking wildfires by not driving or parking on tall, dry grass, as well as being cautious of dragging chains and low tire pressure.

The Forest Service also recommends buying and using firewood locally, helping to reduce the spread of invasive pests and disease.

Don’t leave campfires hot. Drown, stir, drown again, and feel. The Forest Service says if it’s too hot to touch, then it’s too hot to leave.

The annular solar eclipse is just one of two solar eclipses to pass through Texas within six months. The second eclipse, a total eclipse, will occur on April 8, 2024, crossing the path of the annular eclipse.

You can learn more about both eclipses on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s website here.