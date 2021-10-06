For the Gatlin Brothers, Odessa will always be ‘home’

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- This Friday, fans from all over Odessa will come together to celebrate 100 years of education at Ector County Independent School District ahead of the crosstown matchup between Odessa High School and Permian High School. The district will kick off the rivalry game with a tailgate party and concert featuring Odessa’s own Grammy Award winning group, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers.

We sat down with singer Larry Gatlin to find out more about the upcoming concert and what coming home means to him.

“Texas is my home. I tell people I’m an American by birth, a Texan by the grace of a merciful and loving God. So, Texas, is my home. Nashville in my home away from home. And my home in Texas is the big O. I love the Permian Basin, I love those people,” Gatlin said. “To come back for the ball game, I know it’s a big event. We’re really looking forward to it. And hearing the choir, we’re looking forward to being there, it’s going to be a good time.”

Both the Odessa High and Permian choirs will perform ahead of the brothers during the special event. ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri says in all, there will be one hundred minutes of music, one minute for every year of celebration.

And Gatlin is happy to help celebrate such a great milestone with the district.

“I’m so grateful for the wonderful education that I got. The history teachers, the English teachers…my choir teacher…will always have a special place in my heart.”

The gates at Ratliff Stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the celebration. And food trucks will be on hand with some delicious pre-game food before the rivalry game. A game Gatlin, who quarterbacked for OHS three times against Permian, winning two of those games, is excited to watch.

“Let me tell you what I know, when I played…after the game, we all got together in the middle of the field and shook hands and hugged, because, though we were rivals on the field, we were still friends,” Gatlin said.