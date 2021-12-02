“For the first time in Starbright village history, we don’t have a new display” Starbright Village affected by supply shortage

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa’s largest holiday light display is finally back in town! Starbright Village opened up Thursday night to the public.

Organizers say that this year they were hoping to give the community a twinkling new display, but because of the nationwide supply chain shortage, they’ve had to make some major adjustments leading up to the opening night.

Deputy Director of Parks and Recreations, Kyle Benedict says that it could be a few weeks till they see a new display.

“For the first time in Starbright Village history we don’t have a new display on site due to the shipping and logistics issue going around right now,” says Benedict.

The drive-through light display took several months of preparation. After speaking with crew members, they say that the entire display has more than 300,000 lights for the public to enjoy.

“You know we’re talking thousands and thousands of bulbs out there that we have to check one by one to make sure they’re working properly,” says, Julian Rizo, City of Odessa Parks Department Athletic Supervisor.

Organizers say that a new display is on its way and hope that people come out and take part in the holiday festivities.

Starbright Village is open from Dec. 2nd through Jan. 2nd from 6 pm to 11 pm.