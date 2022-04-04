ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is hiring, and while it’s not always an easy job keeping the community safe, it’s clear the ECSO team is a family.

“We’re needing people in the jail…and on the street. We just need people to come out and become part of our family,” said ECSO spokesperson Shirley Hardee.

The Sheriff’s Office held a hiring event last weekend complete with food, music, and fun. It gave the community to see just how tight knit the ECSP team really is. Even if you missed the kid friendly hiring event last weekend, it’s not too late to apply. In fact, the Sheriff is hiring for more than 60 jailers. They are also hiring dispatchers, booking clerks, and nurses. You can apply for those positions and more online.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said, “We need you. We’re just one big family and we want you to join our family.”

He also said the retirement benefits and health insurance available to those working along side him “can’t be beat”.