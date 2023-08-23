ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Highschool Football Season is here, and that means parents and fans will be flocking to stadiums across the Basin to spend time under the Friday night lights. Ector County ISD Athletic Director Tracey Borchardt said there are a few things spectators need to remember before heading to the stadium.

“Ratliff Stadium has a clear bag policy…a clear bag will get you through the door. Blankets are allowed, stadium seats are allowed, but please keep in mind that umbrellas, airhorns, confetti, things like that are not allowed,” she said.

The clear bag policy means that no other purses, diaper bags, backpacks, etc. will be allowed and even clear bags are subject to being searched.

Here are a few other items that have been banned from the stadium:

Strollers

Outside food and drink

Tobacco products and alcohol, as well as drugs

Firearms and knives

Whistles and sirens

Portable heaters

All spectators must have a ticket to enter the gates; tickets will go on sale each Monday morning before Friday’s game and must be purchased online here or by scanning the QR code below.

Ratliff Stadium staff will not allow a ticketed spectator to re-enter the gates, which means if you exit the stadium and enter the parking lot, you will have to buy a new ticket to get back in. If the stadium is evacuated because of severe weather or a bomb threat, patrons will be allowed to re-enter once the area has been deemed safe.