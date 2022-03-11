ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The rise in gas prices is continuing to affect everyone’s wallets, especially food truck drivers, who rely on gas powered vehicles to make a living. Some owners said it’s been a struggle to keep their businesses going with the rise in gas prices.

“Right now we’re okay but if gas goes up, we’d probably stay in one place only,” said La Morena owner, Francisco Arreaga.

Food truck drivers have really felt the impact of the increased prices as they are constantly on the move.

“We move it everyday, we come here at 11 when we open and we leave here around 10:30 when we close, so it’s constant moving,” said Taqueria owner, Faviola Ruiz.

Ruiz also said it’s not just the gas prices, but the food and propane prices that continue to rise as well, possibly forcing them to raise their own prices, just to stay afloat.

Ruiz added they haven’t changed their prices themselves, but aren’t letting go of the idea, if prices continue to rise.

“Not yet, but we are thinking of doing so, if the gas prices go up or not going down, we for sure will have to change our price,” said Ruiz.

Other food truck owners say before Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, the cost of fuel was never their biggest problem.

Yvette Hernandez, new owner of the Mi Cocina food truck thought back to how prices were before the dramatic increase.

“$20 in the truck would last us 2 or 3 days, we were able to go back and fourth and do things, now it’s not,” said Hernandez.

Now, owners like Hernandez said the rise might force these small businesses to find any way they can to adjust.

“So, as we grow with the economy, we have to rise with the economy, and if we fall we’re just gonna stay stuck, so it’s almost like we have to adjust,” said Hernandez.

Some food truck owners are already changing their prices but hope that doesn’t affect the amount of people they serve, and like many other Americans, simply wish that the rise in gas prices stops soon so they can go back to making the income they were making before.