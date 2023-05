ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City Activities Committee will be hosting Food Truck Friday on May 5th from 11am to 2pm at City Hall in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

Food trucks in attendance include Home Brew Coffee Co., El Colega, Papaya Mexican Tacos, Hercules Barbeque, and 2 Cajun Cooks.

Home Brew Coffee Co. will be open at 9am.

The Odessa City Hall is located at 411 W. 8th Street.

The event is open to the public.