ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- During a board meeting Tuesday night, Ector County ISD trustees received a quarterly update on the process of ECISD’s Strategic Plan. The plan was created in March of 2019 and will serve as a guide for the district for the next several years. The plan identified three areas of focus: Foundational Excellence, Talent Development, and the Learning Journey.

Part of the Learning Journey focus addressed the need for high quality education in Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 to ensure that all students would be “Kindergarten ready”. The district now says that focus is paying off for the young students enrolled in the Pre-K programs.

According to the report presented to trustees, the district has increased Kindergarten readiness by 13%, rising from 33% meeting that threshold in October of 2020 to 46% meeting the threshold in October of last year. ECISD said having 46% hitting that standard exceeds the goal for the school year.

ECISD said the improvement coming during the pandemic reflects the strong work being done by area pre-kindergarten teachers and ECISD’s investment in PK services. In 2020-21, ECISD changed four-year-old PK from half-day to full-day and, this year, greatly expanded three-year-old PK to include more children.

