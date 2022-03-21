ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety team of investigators, along with the National Transportation Safety Board team will be at the site of a deadly crash that left nine people dead last week. The teams will be working to reconstruct the crash.

According to DPS and the Texas Department of Transportation, FM 1788, just north of SH 115, will be closed Tuesday morning while crews are on the scene. Northbound FM 1788 will be detoured to SH 115; southbound FM 1788 will be detoured at CR 7100. Driver are asked to find alternate routes if possible. The highway will close beginning at 8:00 a.m., it is unknown how long the investigation will take or when the road will re-open.

Teams will be trying to determine the course of events that lead to the deadly crash that left 7 people from the University of the Southwest golf team and two people in a Dodge truck dead after a fiery head-on collision. Last week, a spokesperson from the NTSB said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck when a tire blew and caused the truck to pull into the oncoming lane, hitting the USW van.