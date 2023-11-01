(KMID/KPEJ)- After a frustrating holiday travel season last year, with multiple delayed and canceled flights across the country on some of the busiest travel days of the year, many are gearing up once again to purchase airline tickets for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Here’s what every traveler needs to know before taking to the skies:

Unlike in some countries, U.S. travelers aren’t entitled to compensation for lengthy delays or cancellations; however, you may be entitled to a refund for a “significant delay”, as determined by the Department of Transportation. If your flight is delayed, airline staff may decide to offer meals or other accommodations, such as ride vouchers and hotel stays, if the airline is responsible for the delay.

What if you are delayed, not at the airport, but after you’ve already boarded a plane? Airlines can’t keep you waiting on the tarmac for more than three hours and they must provide snacks during sustained delays.

What if your flight is canceled? Airlines must refund your ticket and bag fees for canceled flights, even if your ticket is “non-refundable”. Also, travel experts said that travelers with a canceled flight should quickly call customer service for help with rebooking, rather than wait in long lines at the customer service counter.

What about travel credits? The DOT said passengers should ask about restrictions and blackout dates for any travel credit offered by airlines as compensation.