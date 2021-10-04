Florida truck driver dies in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A Florida man has died following a crash Sunday in Ector County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Leosbel Hernandez, 52, of Miami, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:37 p.m. on October 3, DPS troopers responded to State Highway 302 and FM 866, nine miles west of Odessa. Investigators said Hernandez was driving a semi-truck east on SH 302 and was hit when the driver of another semi-truck heading south on FM 866 failed to yield the right of way at the intersection.

The driver of the other truck was uninjured in the crash.