MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and another was injured after a crash on Tuesday morning at Farm to Market 307 and Country Road 1050.

DPS says a crash between two semi-trailer trucks happened when a Freightliner truck that was heading northbound on CR 1050 failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign marked intersection and collided with a Kenworth truck that was heading eastbound on FM 307.

Investigators say the driver of the Freightliner truck, 47-year-old Rigoberto Eduardo Fernandez, of Florida, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and is said to be stable.