Behind the scenes of what it’s like to run a restaurant in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Have you ever thought about what it was like to go behind the kitchen door and put on the chef’s hat?

ABC Big 2 got an exclusive look in to what it’s like to be a prominent restaurant owner in the Permian Basin.

Curb Side Bistro has been a prominent, well-known restaurant throughout many communities in the Permian Basin, but especially, Odessa, and to Chef Alejandro Barrientos, owner of Curb Side, that means so much to him.

“I’m just forever grateful, like I don’t think I could’ve gotten this success, or it taken off as much as it did, if it wasn’t for Odessa,” he said.

Chef Alejandro started in a food truck, back in 2014, when he realized his passion for food and the community, but quickly realized, there was a need for something bigger.

“I felt the need. And at that time, we had two food trucks. We were doing Odessa and then with the other food truck we were doing Midland, Monahans, McCamey, Crane, we were doing all these small towns,” he said. “And so, I was like I think the buzz is big enough, I think it was ready for a restaurant.”

Now he’s expanded and continued to make as much of an impact on the community that has supported him as he worked towards his dreams. He added that making sure his business was up front with the community and helping where they could, was incredibly important to his brand.

“You go to a lot of restaurants, you don’t know who owns it, you don’t know who the chef is, you don’t know anything about them, so, I thought it was very important to put ourselves out there and for a community to know, yes, they can count on us and the same way they give to us and they support us. Whatever it is, we be, w have to represent them as much as they represent us.”

Chef Alejandro is a born and raised Odessan along with some of his family. Members who he made sure, were by his side during his business venture.

“I think families a huge part in what I do it for. Because even before I had my little girl, I knew we were going to start a family, that was always our end result. And I wanted something for her to have for her future and everything else. I mean our family back here, you hear every body joking, laughing, and it does get hectic, you saw, first hand, you know, the pressure and that’s when were slow,” he laughed. “So, family understands you, they’re there for you. And I wanted to be a place to provide for my family, if they needed a job, if they needed to work, they can come up here and help us build. And ultimately I’m building this for my daughter.”

He said if there is anyone interested in getting into the restaurant business, here’s a word of advice.

“Get in there and work at a restaurant. You know, it’s so different from cooking at your house. There’s so many aspects of putting on a successful food truck or restaurant that sometimes you don’t actually see it until you’re into it.”

He said everything might seem smooth up front but behind that kitchen door, there’s a bit of chaos on a regular basis. And sometimes it’s hard to separate from the chaos…

“If you start focusing on too much creativity, you start focusing too much on a certain food item, you lose sight on something else. So, everything is pulling you, a thousand different ways and so you have to have a balance or you have to find time.”

Restaurants get hit hard during world issues, including the Coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped them.

“I think patience. I’m a very impatient person, there’s a couple things I would change, but I think for the most part, no. I think we’re at where we needed to be, and we’ve been super blessed. We’ve had highs, we’ve had lows, just like everybody else. During the pandemic, during everything else, the shortage, inflation, everything has hit us, but thank god we’re still here and so it’s just rolling with the punches.”

The bads far outweigh the goods and that’s what keeps him going.

He said the most thrilling part is getting to put his heart and soul into everything he does.

“The creativity. It gives me the creativity to do whatever I want, as in the food, the art, the music like we were talking about, you know, it’s awesome to be able to just express myself, however I’m feeling that day, or whatever influences me. We watch a lot of documentaries, a lot of cooking shows, and so I try to bring like outside, food, kind of trends or influences to the basin, and I love seeing people react to it.”

All Chef wanted to say was this is the greatest career and community he could have hoped for.

“No, we’re going to put life into that building, we’re going to put life, we’re going to give it a style, we’re gonna give it a vibe, we’re going to be so involved with the community, we’re going to be Odessan. That’s what I love about it, Odessa has embraced us so much as their own.”