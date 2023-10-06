MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland High School’s JROTC program has recently added a new flight simulator available to cadets. This is the program’s third flight simulator. Unlike the other two, this one has five screens for cadets. Thanks to grants from the Midland Education Foundation, the Midland’s Air Force JROTC was able to purchase this simulator.

With this simulator operational for cadets, potential career opportunities are now available. The simulator itself is certified by the Aviation Association of the United States Government, meaning cadets can accredit hours toward flight training for a private pilot’s license.

Scholarship opportunities are also available for cadets as the simulator helps them gain experience on how to operate a plane, explains Flight Simulator Manager Lee Wakefield.

“We also have scholarship opportunities that will allow you to actually learn how to fly a plane and get your private pilot’s license before you even graduate high school.”

In addition, thanks to the hands-on experience with the simulation, it increases the chances for cadets to earn the $20,000 scholarship from the Air Force JROTC Flight Scholarships Program.

While using the simulator, cadets are able to practice how to take off, fly, understand flight paths, and land the aircraft.

The new simulation stations are located at Midland High’s JROTC remolded STEM lab and is available at any time for cadets.