ODESSA, Texas (KIMD/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly ran from police who were searching for a subject with a gun. Jesus Antonio Marquez, Jr., 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:15 a.m. on October 8, officers were in the area of the 2400 block of W 14th Street attempting to locate possible subjects with a gun. While patrolling in the area, officers spotted a young man walking eastbound in dark clothing, matching the description of the subjects with guns; when officers tried to stop the teen, he reportedly ran.

Using drones, officers followed the teen’s movements and caught up with him in a back yard in the 2400 block of W 15th Street. The suspect was identified as Marquez and was placed in custody; during a search officers said they found a THC vape pen in his pocket.

Jail records show Marquez remained in custody in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon on a combined $12,000 bond.