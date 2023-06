JEFF DAVIS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With assistance from Culberson County Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, and local rancher, the Fort Davis Fire Department was able to quickly stop a fire north of Highway 18.

According to a post by the Fort Davis Fire Department, a power pole was the cause of the fire and it burned about 12 to 15 acres. As of around 6pm, the fire is 60% contained.