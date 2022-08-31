A FLASH FLOOD WARNING in parts of JEFF DAVIS AND REEVES COUNTIES is in effect UNTIL 6:15 PM CDT. As of 3:22 PM CDT, a few bands of heavy showers with rainfall rates of 0.5-1 INCHES PER HOUR have already produced between 1-3 INCHES OF RAIN in the areas in-between FORT DAVIS and BALMORHEA. A video reported by emergency management of FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG FM 1832 OFF SH 17. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN and STAY ABOVE THE LOWER-LEVELS OF BUILDINGS AND TERRAIN in these areas.