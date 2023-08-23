FLASH FLOODING WARNING AROUND PECOS UNTIL 1:00 PM CDT 8-23-2023: As of 7:59 AM CDT, Doppler Radar indicated that 1-2 inches of rain fell in and around Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos, and Reeves counties. While the heaviest of the rainfall is moving off to the northwest, flash flooding is or will likely occur soon as more isolated thunderstorms may dump even more rain. Please turn around and don’t drown if you happen to be traveling in these areas, especially along Texas 285.