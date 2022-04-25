ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Get your teams ready! The city of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has opened its registration for adults 18 and up that want to start their own flag football team. No skills are required to sign up, the registration is open to any amateur players.

In a recent news release, the cost per team to sign up is $300 and consists of 8 on 8 leagues with no more than 20 players per team. The season will have a total of 8 games with a double-elimination tournament at the end of the season under the Texas Armature Athletic Federation Division A or B. Once the teams are registered, games will be played on Sundays at 2 pm beginning on May 1st, 2022 through June 5th, 2022 at the Comanche East Complex located at 1201 W. Monahans Street in Odessa.

The deadline to register your teams is April 27th, 2022.