MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fix West Texas is set to host two events this weekend aimed at vaccinating and microchipping area pets. The group will also be distributing spay/neuter vouchers, pet food, and more to those in need.

The first event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, in Midland at Fix West Texas, located at 5023 Princeton Street, Suite 17.

The second event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, in Odessa at the Ector County Coliseum parking lot.

Bothe events will be drive-thru style. There will also be pets available for adoption and treats, including hotdogs and snow cones for the family.