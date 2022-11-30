MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fix West Texas, a Midland based non-profit aimed at cutting down on the stray animal population by offering low-to-no-cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations to keep pets healthy, will host a festive fundraising event this weekend. Donations raised at the Christmas gift wrapping event will go toward the group’s capital campaign to build a new facility between Midland and Odessa.

From noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, volunteers will be at Midland Park Mall outside the Ross and Women’s Dillard’s store to wrap gifts in exchange for any monetary donation. The group is also accepting donations of wrapping paper, bows, and tape, through Saturday.