MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fix West Texas, a well-known pet charity organization, announced Friday afternoon that they would be breaking ground on a new facility in November.

Located at 9507 West County Road 77, the new facility will be 10,000 square feet and is estimated to cost about $1.3 million.

In August, a $100,000 grant from the FMH Foundation was given to Fix West Texas, substantially aiding in the construction of the new building.

The organization says they are intending to build a new 50-foot by 100-foot metal building, with a front and back awning for drop-offs and pick-ups. They say it will not be overly elaborate but will be built to last.

Fix West Texas is looking for the community’s assistance in paying for the new facility through donations. To donate, or learn more about the grant and new facility, you can visit the Fix West Texas website.

Fix West Texas is currently located at 5023 Princeton Suite 17.