MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fix West Texas has teamed up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and 290 other organizations across 43 states for the Spring National Empty the Shelters event from May 1st to May 15th.

BISSELL Pet Foundation has teamed up with Dogtopia to sponsor reduced adoption fees of $50 or less at these organizations.

Fix West Texas plans to have lots of fun events throughout the first half of May for this nationwide event.

Empty the Shelters, the nation’s largest funded adoption event, has helped nearly 140,000 pets find their loving families at participating shelters in 47 states and Canada since being established in 2016.

More information can be found on the BISSELL Pet Foundation website.