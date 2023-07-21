MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fix West Texas will be hosting a fun event for the whole family Saturday morning at Dennis the Menace Park.

Featuring a bounce house, face painter, and local food and drink vendor, you, your family, and your dog are all invited from 9am to noon on Saturday, July 21st.

There will also be craft projects for kids, paw-painting, and more than 60 adoptable dogs waiting to meet you and your family.

Each adoption is $50, with each adoption also getting a toy, new collar, and treats.