MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fix West Texas and the Midland Department of Family Services are collecting new fleece pullovers, hoodies, and zip-ups for their annual Rainbow Room.

This drive aims to help every child in the community stay warm through the winter season.

New fleece clothing of all sizes can be dropped off or mailed to Fix West Texas, located at 5023 Princeton Street 17, Midland, Texas, 79703, through Monday, November 20th.