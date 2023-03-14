MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fix West Texas will be holding a fundraiser at The Blue Door tomorrow from 5pm to 8pm.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, there will be cocktails, dog treats, water bowls, and photo ops for your pet friend. Tall City Bagels also will be there for you to try their festive menu.

There will be a raffle for prizes including a Date Night in Midland that will feature cocktails at the Blue Door, dinner at Cork and Pig, dessert, as well as after dinner drinks at Venezia.

Costumes are encouraged. Participants must be 21 or older.