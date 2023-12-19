MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fix West Texas, a local animal advocacy group held a groundbreaking on Monday for it’s new facility. The organization says this has been a long time coming.

“It’s been four years in the making, we started out with mobile spay and neuter clinics. We moved into a single wide business space after about a year and a half, we moved into a double wide because we ran out of space, and now we are just completely busting at the seams,” said Heather Meeks, with Fix West Texas. “So this is going to mean so much for us, not only in the way of our spay and neuter capacity, our vaccination capacity, but we will also have a much larger pet pantry so we can hand out much more food, litter, and necessary items to our community.”

Fix West Texas says with the new facility, there will be two veterinarians staffed every single day, instead of just one.

“We have, to date, completed over 26,000 spays and neuters. And if you add that up with the amount of puppies and kittens that could be born to all those animals that would not be fixed, we would have a much larger problem than we have now. So we’re starting to make an impact which is wonderful, we have a long way to go.”

Fix West Texas has been a staple in the community, offering low to no cost vaccinations and supplies for local pets.