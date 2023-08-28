MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fix West Texas has stepped in to help a pup named Lily after she was found seriously injured.

Advocates said Lily was rescued from the Midland Animal Shelter this weekend and had “extensive wounds” on her back that “were not present at intake”. The City said Lily was a stray who was brought into the shelter on August 16; at intake, Lily was noted as “normal”, meaning without any injuries, and was vaccinated as part of the shelter’s normal protocol.

Then, on August 24, the City said an animal services officer reported some “scabbing” along the dog’s spine. On August 25, shelter workers said the “scabbing” was caused by a chemical burn from an over-the-counter topical flea treatment that was applied prior to intake at Midland Animal Services.

Lily was rescued by Fix West Texas on August 26, the City said. FWT advocates aren’t looking to point fingers and only want to treat the injured pooch while also trying to find her a forever home.

“We were given a list of animals that we were able to pull from the shelter to hopefully save from euthanasia. Lily is one of the papers that we were given…we sent someone to go pick up these dogs and bring them back to the clinic; no one at Fix West Texas was told about any of her injuries and all of her pictures…there were no injuries in any of their pictures so it wasn’t until we got back to the clinic that we noticed all the injuries and burns to her skin. It was just really shocking to us to see what state she was in, especially given we don’t know how long she’s been like this, but it was obvious that it wasn’t treated or anything,” said Fix West Texas advocate Katlyn Walthall.

FWT said the wounds on Lily’s back are quite a bit more serious than initially believed. Still, the medical team was able to debride the wounds and started the pup on oral antibiotics, topical burn cream, and pain medication.

“It makes me really upset to see an animal like this, what makes me the most upset is she was like this for how long at the shelter without being given pain medication…she was suffering during that time, and I think, as animal advocates, our whole point is to reduce animal suffering. She was definitely suffering and not being cared for properly so it just makes me feel like people should do better,” Walthall said.

Now, the group is asking for help to cover the cost of treating Lily and is also looking for a foster family to care for her until she finds a home. If you’d like to donate to the cause, you may do so here.