Five arrested after Wednesday shootout in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have arrested five people following a shooting Wednesday.

Keemadrick Sauls, 18, of Midland, Ananius Williams, 19, of Midland, Jason Ybarra, 17, of Odessa, and two unnamed juveniles have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.





Left to right: Keemadrick Sauls, Jason Ybarra, Ananius Williams

Around 3:43 p.m. on September 22, officers with OPD responded to a car wash near 42nd Street and Andrews Highway after shots were fired. While no one was injured in the shooting, OPD stayed until a little after 6:00 p.m. processing the scene.

OPD says the investigation is ongoing.