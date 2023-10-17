MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – First Tee West Texas held the ‘Fairways For the Future’ fundraiser on Tuesday, with the goal of making golf affordable and accessible to all children.

With special guest Former President George W. Bush, the event saw demonstrations and a dedication by the Former President of the United States.

First Tee West Texas is a chapter of First Tee, which is a national non-profit organization which is committed to helping kids build character strengths and important life skills through the game and providing all kids with access to opportunities for personal growth in a fun and safe environment.

You can learn more about First Tee West Texas on their website.