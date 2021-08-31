First responders recognized on shooting anniversary

ODESSA, Texas- Since the shooting on August 31, 2019, many Odessans have talked about healing and support.

That’s why the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin was created to serve as a resource for those impacted—especially first responders.

The Family Resiliency Center opened on March 5, 2020 in response to the August 31st shooting.

The Center offers yoga and art sessions among others and has been a sanctuary of sorts for first responders.

“We continue to work with first responders. They can participate in any of our services including the counseling and everything again that we do here is confidential,” said the Center’s coordinator Chandra Coleman.

“We’re a safe place. So they can come and they can land and process whatever they need to process.”

On Tuesday, the Center was a place of community healing and recognition of first responders.

The two-year anniversary was spent thanking the people who took action on that fateful day.

“It wasn’t the President of the United States, it wasn’t the governor of Texas, or Captain America and his team that saved our town,” said Sara Kate Billingsley, 446th District Judge.

“It was rather our first responders.”

Those that helped end the dangerous situation kept working and supporting a shaken community in the days and weeks that followed.

“As we look back on that and we look at some of the actions of some of the first responders, you are amazed about their actions,” said Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

“In the aftermath those men and women still came to work that night.”