PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – First responders from across the Permian Basin took part in remembering the first responders who sacrificed their lives during the September 11th attacks.

In Midland, OFR firefighters, Howard County Volunteer Fire Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, Crane County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS all participated in the annual Tall City Memorial Stair Climb at Astound Broadband Stadium. Members from each agency climbed 110 flights of stairs, resembling the 110 flights first responders climbed to save people during the attacks, giving the ultimate sacrifice.

In Dallas, the Odessa Police Department, OFR firefighters, and Big Spring Fire Department firefighters all participated in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday morning.