MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — First responders are responding to a fire near Interstate 20, near FM 1788. The city of Midland has confirmed the fire is at the Vikings Pools business.

In Midland County several agencies are responding to help fight the fire, including Odessa Fire Rescue, Midland Fire Department, Midland County first responders, Greenwood Fire, and the Northeast Volunteer Fire Department.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says the fire has been burning for quite some time. First responders do expect the fire to burn throughout the night as they work to get it under control.