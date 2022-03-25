MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — An exciting new opportunity is coming to our local colleges soon.

Monday, March 28th, a 10 week course to start a business and entrepreneurship will be offered.

“I knew there wasn’t anything here existing to do this.” said Michael Crain, Senior Partner and Founder of Bam BizHub, also known as the B2 Hub Accelerator Program. He’s implementing an entrepreneurial certification program for West Texans.

Now this program has been in existence, but never partnered with a school before. People can now sign up for the program at Odessa College or Howard College.



“The process is 18% of the class time is face to face, whiled the rest of it is all online, with live presentations. They’re not pre-recorded, so we can take questions.” said Crain.

Crain said he wanted something industry driven versus a template structured program.

Its open to all ages, even high school students.

“City of Andrews, Pecos, Monohans, Rankin, Crane and I believe McCamey, are all able to jump on board with this online program.” said Crain.

The 10 week program costs $150 to take, and Crain said having this certifications opens up a lot of doors for opportunity.

“Anybody that’s in a business, or starting a business, whether your a start up, early stage, or growth driven business, or even a student, you can definitely come down to Odessa College or Howard College and get involved.” said Crain.

This opportunity launched last year with almost 600 total enrollments now.

“The program consists of anything from thought to launch. So we take you through the process of what you need to do to research your idea, how to brainstorm that idea, the feasibility of that idea, all the way through till you get to a business model, a business plan, and price modeling.” said Crain.

With a heavy background in business himself, Crain says he’s excited to help out others.

“I’ve had a construction company, I’ve had a restaurant, I’ve had 272 employees in a manufacturing company, I’ve never had someone to tell me what I was doing was right or wrong, and if you don’t know the wrongs, it usually costs you some money.” said Crain.

You can show up at Odessa College on Monday night at 6:30 to get started.

There will be Spring, Summer and Fall course opportunities, with much much more to come in the near future.

“Being part of a business plan you really should know what your competition looks like, what your audience looks like, whose your audience, whether or not you have a product fit for the market, and whether or not you even have a proof of concept.” said Crain.