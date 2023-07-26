MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Interstate 20 traffic will be able to use the new bridge at County Road 1250 beginning this weekend, with main lane traffic shifting to the new structure over a two-day period, beginning Thursday night.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, vehicles on I-20 will now pass over CR 1250, eliminating the risk of bridge strikes by trucks travelling on the Interstate. CR 1250 under the bridge travel will be open for morning travel on Monday, July 31st, providing another connection to points south of the Interstate along Cholla Road and Antelope Trail.

This new connection, a temporary signal on Antelope Trail at CR 120, and the CR 114 improvements at Rankin Highway will provide commuters south of I-20 with additional options for north-south travel along Rankin Highway, SH 349, and Loop 250.

TxDOT says once completed, the Midkiff, Cotton Flat, and CR 1250 overpasses will provide travelers and trucking interests with a safer and more efficient I-20 corridor.

Midkiff Road is planned to open under the new bridge by early spring 2024, with Cotton Flat opening to north-south traffic later in the spring of 2024.

According to the release, Pulice Construction was awarded the CR 1250 bridge project with a bid of about $59.1 million. James Construction was awarded the Midkiff bridge project with a bid of approximately $36.3 million. FNF Construction was awarded with the Cotton Flat bridge project with a bid of about $68.5 million.