MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Through a partnership with the University of Texas Permian Basin, the Department of Talent Acquisition and Development recently held a signing day ceremony for Midland ISD staff who are currently in non-teaching positions and will pursue their bachelor’s degree from the UTPB and work for the district once they get their teacher certification.

MISD says nearly 40 staff members aim to join the teacher apprenticeship program, which covers tuition, other expenses at UTPB, and pays them for their in-classroom work starting in their first year in college.

“Money is no longer a barrier,” said Jessie Garcia, MISD Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Development, who is spearheading the program. “If you really want to be a teacher, now you can without the financial burden.”

The school district says innovative ways to address the national teacher shortage is only possible through partnerships like the one between MISD and UTPB.

“UT Permian Basin is dedicated to serving our region. Partnerships with local school districts, including Midland ISD, are a critical part of that,” said Dr. Raj Dakshinamurthy, UTPB Provost and Senior VP of Academic Affairs. “Our high-quality educational programs produce exceptional teachers, so our graduates are impacting generations of families. We are very proud of that! We look forward to having these 37 MISD employees in our education programs and welcoming them to the growing Falcon family.”

“The goal by senior year is for an apprentice to lead their own classroom. Once they graduate and receive their teacher certification, a job will already be waiting for them,” Garcia said.

Providing staff who don’t have bachelor’s degrees the opportunity to become teachers is just the first step, the district says, as MISD is looking to extend the apprenticeship program to even students who enroll at UTPB straight out of high school.

“We know that most teachers tend to teach at schools in or near their hometown,” Garcia said. “The apprenticeship program gives Midlanders the opportunity to stay close to home and work in an incredibly rewarding career. And our partnership with UTPB not only helps us grow our own, but keep our own.”