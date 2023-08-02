ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to “First Friday” and enjoy a free and family-friendly concert by Current Nine.

Current Nine, according to their website, is “a powerhouse cover band based in West Texas. From Stevie Wonder to Bruno Mars, George Strait to Taylor Swift, Current Nine has you covered. Members include professional musicians from across the Permian Basin. A standard rock rhythm section of drum, bass, keys, and guitar are complimented by a burning horn section of trumpet, trombone and saxophone. Two powerful lead vocalists top it all off to create an energetic sound that people can’t help but love.”

“First Friday ODTX” is being put on by Odessa Arts and Downtown Odessa, featuring live music, art, interactive activities, and the opportunity to visit local merchants.

Confirmed stops, according to a release from Odessa College, include Homemade Wines, Copper Key Gifts, Rooster’s Diner, Downtown Marriott, Patrick Clay’s Icon

Tavern, McJack’s General Store, and Isy’s Fine Jewelry.

Food trucks will also be available for concert goers to choose from.

“First Friday” will be on Friday, August 4th, from 6pm to 9pm at the newly opened OC Downtown campus.

The OC Downtown campus is located on the southwest corner of 4th and Jackson.

No pets, alcohol, or glass containers will be allowed inside the campus grounds.