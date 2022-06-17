ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – While summer has only just begun, the First Basin Credit Union wants to make sure that children are prepared with the necessary school supplies for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

FBCU has officially kicked off its 7th annual “Back to School” donation drive benefitting children of Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin. In a recent news release, First Basin is requesting monetary donations at any FBCU location in Midland, Odessa, or Andrews with the account number “80001-02”.

The Rainbow Room works with Child Protective Services (CPS) to assist foster children, and children involved in CPS care, throughout the Permian Basin.

For people who’d like to donate, FBCU is collecting donations starting now and through July 27th, with a $500 donation from First Basin to begin the drive. According to the news release, all donations collected will be given to the Rainbow Room for purchasing school supplies for the upcoming school year.