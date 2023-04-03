MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Tall City Music Festival and Car Show will be at Centennial Park on Saturday, April 8th starting at 5pm with entertainment for the whole family.

There will be a collection of classic and custom cars on display with four categories: classics, sports cars, custom trucks, and low-riders. Each participant has a chance at winning $200 cash for best-in-class or up to $500 cash for Best-in-Overall-Show.

There will be lots of live music. Not only will there be the Texas Songwriter’s Showcase, including Tony Barker, Cassidy Sooter, and J.R. McNutt, but Little Texas will be the headlining performance. Little Texas is best known for their popular song, “God Blessed Texas.”

There will also be lots of food available, as well as an Easter Egg Hunt and other activities.

Tickets are $25 per person.

Children under 12 get in free when with an adult.

You can find more information and purchase tickets from their website.