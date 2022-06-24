PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Children in Ector and Midland county starting Kindergarten in the fall of 2022 have a chance to experience an educational parent-led Kindergarten readiness activity camp this summer. The First 5 Permian Basin’s Kinder Camp 2022 is officially open for registration.

Free to all participants, those who register will be given numerous materials to complete virtual activities at a pace that works for them. The camp does not have set hours of when activities need to be completed, but there will be scheduled activities for families to participate in from July 11th – July 15th. Parents who would like to participate in live events will be emailed a link.

Kinder Camp is a program extended from the First 5 Permian Basin, a part of the Department of Community and Family Health in UT Permian Basin’s College of Health Sciences and Human Performance (CoHSHP).

First 5 is not a UTPB academic program; it focuses on education for children during their critical learning years before they enter grade school.

To register your child for Kinder Camp, fill-out the camp registration form. For questions, contact

First 5 Permian Basin by calling: 432-552-4025 or emailing: First5@utpb.edu.

First 5 provides three free programs to families: a personal educator, access to high-quality curriculum and lessons, parent and child screenings/assessments, and a diverse resource network.

Young West Texans are also provided a solid learning foundation through H ome Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY), Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP), and Parents as Teachers (PAT).

