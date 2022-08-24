ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A trailer filled with tools and equipment belonging to Midland firefighter Shawn Van Meter was stolen earlier this week after he left a worksite in Odessa to fight fires in Midland. Now, the Odessa Police Department says that trailer was found Wednesday morning.

Van Meter runs a home renovation business when he is not on duty in Midland and uses his The Fire Guy trailer to move his tools from job to job. He was working at an Odessa home last week and left the trailer there so he could get back to working at the home on Monday- the home was also burglarized, he said, and more tools were stolen from the property. In all, he said the suspect or suspects got away with about $25,000 in property.

“Framing equipment, painting, sanding, drywall, lighting, electrical, plumbing, I mean, you name it, every aspect of home renovations, I had tools for everything in that trailer,” he said in an interview Tuesday evening.

Now, OPD has not said whether any of the tools were recovered, nor have they identified any suspect. The investigation is on-going.