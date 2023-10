ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Fire Department responded to a fire on West 33rd Street early Sunday morning.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, at around 4:15am on Sunday, October 15th, firefighters were facing a challenging situation as they had to extinguish a fuel fire due to a ruptured saddle tank. They then could extinguish the structure fire.

The City says the homeowner was able to escape safely.