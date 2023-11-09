LEA COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two Hobbs residents were arrested early Thursday morning after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through both Texas and New Mexico.

According to a release from the Lea County Drug Task Force, at about 1:30am on Thursday, November 9th, agents attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 380, just west of Tatum, New Mexico. The vehicle was driven by Robert Ortiz and occupied by Amber Dawn Rogers-Johnson, both of whom are from Hobbs. Ortiz refused to stop the vehicle, heading toward Texas on US 380. Yoakum and Gaines County authorities were notified.

The pursuit was then terminated, citing safety concerns. About 20 minutes later, deputies from the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle near US 380 and State Line Road.

Yoakum County deputies pursued the vehicle into Gaines County before the passenger, Rogers-Dawn, extended a pistol out of the passenger’s side window, firing numerous rounds at the pursuing deputies. Luckily, no deputies were injured.

A little later, a Gaines County deputy joined the pursuit. Deputies were later informed that items were being thrown out of the vehicle as the pursuit ensued.

Ortiz continued until reaching US 62-180, before turning west and heading toward the City of Hobbs. After entering Hobbs, Hobbs Police Officers and deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

The pursuit then continued throughout Hobbs, until Ortiz crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Coleman. After crashing, both Ortiz and Roger-Johnson exited the vehicle and ran. Both were captured and arrested a short time later.

Yoakum County deputies retrace the pursuit path after the sun came up. A black backpack and two pistols were located close to where the pursuing deputies thought the items were thrown from the vehicle.

About 12,000 fentanyl pills and about 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were also taken from the backpack.

Ortiz had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear, Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy, Possessions of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device.

Rogers-Johnson also had outstanding warrants for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Conspiracy, and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Both Ortiz and Rogers-Johnson were booked into the Lea County Detention Center with many additional charged pending from both New Mexico and Texas.

If you have any information regarding drug trafficking, please contact the non-emergency number at the Lea County Dispatch Authority at 575-397-9265 or call the Lea County Drug Task Force at 575-393-2835.