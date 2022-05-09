PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires.

In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The potential of a fire happening occurs when there’s a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until tonight at 9 pm CDT and 8 pm MT. Below is a list of the surrounding counties that are under this warning:

Gaines

Dawson

Borden

Scurry

Andrews

Martin

Howard

Mitchell

Loving

Winkler

Ector

Midland

Glasscock

Ward

Crane

Pecos

Sacramento Foothills and the Guadalupe Mountains

Chaves Plains

Eddy Plains

Lea

The Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor

Eastern Culberson County

Reeves County Plains

Marfa Plateau

Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills