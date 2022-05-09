PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires.
In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The potential of a fire happening occurs when there’s a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect until tonight at 9 pm CDT and 8 pm MT. Below is a list of the surrounding counties that are under this warning:
Gaines
Dawson
Borden
Scurry
Andrews
Martin
Howard
Mitchell
Loving
Winkler
Ector
Midland
Glasscock
Ward
Crane
Pecos
Sacramento Foothills and the Guadalupe Mountains
Chaves Plains
Eddy Plains
Lea
The Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor
Eastern Culberson County
Reeves County Plains
Marfa Plateau
Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills