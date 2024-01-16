ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday evening, a fire broke out on the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue in Odessa. Benjamin Ocanas, the owner of the property, was having his sister, Alexis Valdez, stay in the apartment portion of the property. He told us that Valdez was going through a rough patch with medical issues and he was looking to help her out. Ocanas says that as soon as things began to turn around for her this happens.

“It seemed like we started to see a turn in that everything was starting to come back around, and she was finally getting back on her feet and everything like that and for this to happen is devastating, it’s a huge step back.” Says Ocanas.

Before the fire occurred, Ocanas recalls that he was about to take a nap when he got a call from Valdez, asking if he smelled smoke. He replied no but when he went outside to check, he noticed that the side of the apartment was on fire. He tried putting it out himself with a hose before the Odessa Fire Department arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Odessa Fire Department but according to the family, it took OFR around four to five hours to put out all the flames.

During the flames, Valdez noticed that her eight-year-old cat Judas was still missing. As firefighters continued battling the flames, they were able to find the cat and bring it out safely. Unfortunately, the cat needed to be resuscitated with oxygen and thankfully was able to make it out. Judas is currently at the West Texas Emergency Vet Clinic receiving treatment as she recovers from smoke inhalation.

“It was kind of scary and brave at the same time because when they got out, she realized she forgot Judas and so there was about 30 minutes 45 minutes of them fighting the fire, of us hoping to see some sort of a cat jumping out of a window or something dramatic or something.” Says Ocanas, “And to see the Odessa fire department emerge from the stairs with the cat and went straight to give her oxygen was just amazing. Hats off to the Odessa Fire Department.”

The family has set up a Gofundme and created a bank account through local Prosperity Banks to which those can send donations for Valdez.