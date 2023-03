ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A fire on the roof of the Odessa High School field house earlier this week was caused by roofing tar, according to an Odessa Fire Rescue report.

Investigators said a hot tar kettle was dripping tar onto the roof which ignited roofing paper left in a nearby wheelbarrow. Surprisingly, the fire caused very little damage to the roof and no damage at all to the inside of the building. Any required repairs were estimated to be complete by the end of the week.