BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The area around the Dora Roberts Community Center will be blocked off and closed to thru traffic after a fire caused major damage to the building early Saturday morning.

According to a post by the City of Big Spring, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the Fire Marshal’s office will be conducting an investigation. Citizens are being asked to stay away from the area.

The park will still be accessible from the Wasson Road entrance for visitors to the Russ McEwen Aquatic Center and Comanche Trail Golf Course. All other entrances will be closed.