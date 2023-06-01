MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month four teachers are nominated by you all at home, and selected as our Teacher of the Month winners.

All four get $250 dollar gift cards sponsored by Pioneer.

One of the four is chosen to be surprised in person, this month we surprised Mrs. V for our final surprise of the school year! Our winner is also surprised with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes and a beautiful flower arrangement from Market Street Floral.



Mrs. Megan Vizcaino or as many know her, Mrs. V, teaches Pre-K for 4-year-olds at Crestview Eacly Childhood Center in Midland.

“We’ve got a wild bunch this year, they are all fun. They have earned lots this year. I’m so proud of them for their growth. They are a handful, but they’re fun, it’s entertaining and they keep you on your toes,” said Mrs. V.

This is her 7th year at this school, with 5 years as a teacher under her belt, and 2 years as a teacher’s aide.

“Their personalities are my favorite thing, they’re all different, each and everyone has their own personality and you get to make different connections with each of them. That’s my favorite, watching them grow and learn,” said Mrs. V.

One of her student’s parents actually nominated her.

“Shock, like oh lord, but its a great honor,” said Mrs. V. “It touches my heart, I think it’s an awesome thing, and I’m grateful they feel that way.”

Mrs. V is highly respected around the school and her peers feel lucky to have her on their team.

” Mrs. V is a wonderful teacher, I’ve worked with her for many years. She just had great enthusiasm and dedication to all of her students. If I could clone her for every one of my teachers, she would be the one that I choose,” said Penny Mason, the Center’s Director.

After hearing from many parents about having Mrs. V as their child’s teacher, that reputation stands.

“Nothing but good things is what I hear, she is just dedicated to her student’s success, they’re all just very blessed to have her as their teacher,” said Mason.

The center says they feel blessed to have one of their teachers recognized as an outstanding educator.

“She deserves it, because of all of her hard work and the love that she has for these children,” said Mason.

All four of our teachers received 250$ towards their classrooms, sponsored by Pioneer. Another one of our amazing winners this month is Cassidy Norwood. She teaches 4th grade at Goliad Elementary.

Another awesome teacher to have in our community is Frances Jimenez, a 12th-grade Math Teacher at Legacy High School.

Along with, Ms. Kasha Taylor, she teaches Life Skills at Henderson Elementary school, a huge shoutout to her as well.